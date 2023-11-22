Model Alleges Famous Photographer Raped Her, Then Published The Photos: REPORT

Model Minerva Portillo reportedly filed legal documents in court, accusing disgraced fashion photographer Terry Richardson of drugging and raping her in 2004, according to the New York Post.

The lawsuit was filed in New York court, one day before the state’s Adult Survivors Act was set to expire, according to The New York Post. Portillo alleged she was drugged in 2004 by Richardson with a “narcotic” drink that contained “an intoxicating or narcotic substance she had not consented to taking.” She claimed she began to feel “dizzy, disorientated, and not fully in control of her body.”

“He pressed his penis in her face and on her mouth. He forcibly inserted his penis into her mouth, and ordered her to perform oral sex on him,” according to the lawsuit, cited by the NY Post. She claims he then showcased the images in various art exhibitions, including at the Jeffrey Deitch gallery.

The model said nine of Richardson’s employees arrived as he allegedly took her top off and groped her breasts, according to the New York Post. She claims Richardson then held her head firmly in place and his staff began “cheering.” Portillo claims she was told to sign a document that said the photos taken “do not depict actual sexually explicit conduct.”

She alleged her agency compelled her to attend another session with Richardson the following day, at which point he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him in a van, the NY Post reported. (RELATED: Diddy Accused Of ‘Savagely’ Beating And Raping His Ex Girlfriend: REPORT)

She is seeking unspecified damages for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence against now-defunct Trump Model Management, which was reportedly involved in her model management, according to The New York Post.

Richardson was blacklisted in the fashion industry after multiple models accused him of sexual assault and rape, the NY Post reported.