Woman Files Lawsuit Accusing Jamie Foxx Of Sexual Assault At Trendy NYC Bar: REPORT

A woman, opting to remain unidentified, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against famous actor Jamie Foxx, accusing him of sexual assault, according to TMZ.

The woman, going only by Jane Doe, claims she was assaulted by Foxx at celebrity hotspot Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015, at 1 a.m., according to TMZ. The woman alleged Foxx pulled her to a back area of a rooftop patio, groped her and then slid his hand into her pants, and inserted his fingers into her vagina. The alleged victim claims he then proceeded to put his fingers into her anus, according to TMZ.

The woman said she first noticed Foxx sitting one table away from her. She claims her friend asked Foxx if he would take a photo of them to which he reportedly responded by saying, “sure, baby anything for you.” She claimed he seemed to be intoxicated at that time, according to TMZ.

Foxx allegedly continued taking additional photos, and said, “wow, you have that supermodel body, you smell so good,” TMZ reported. She said he then compared her to Gabrielle Union. She also claimed a security guard and some other individuals noticed what happened, but didn’t speak out at the time, nor attempted to assist her.

She claims she was only able to break free once her friend came to check on her, TMZ reported.

The woman is suing Foxx, Catch, and its employees for compensatory damages and punitive damages, according to TMZ.

Doe claims she was injured and had to undergo medical treatment after the alleged sexual assault took place. She is suing for “pain, suffering and emotional distress,” as a result of what she termed “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: Model Alleges Famous Photographer Raped Her, Then Published The Photos: REPORT)

Foxx has not addressed the allegations.