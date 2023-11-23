Right-Wing, Anti-Immigration Party Wins Shocking Victory In Dutch Elections

Politician Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV) won 37 seats in the Dutch elections on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

The PVV won 37 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, making it the biggest party in the government, The New York Times reported. The win also gives Wilders a strong chance of becoming prime minister of the Netherlands. Wilders has posed a possible coalition with the center-right and centrist parties, which would ultimately give him overwhelming support for the position.

Onze nieuwe fractie van maar liefst 37 leden (!) kwam voor het eerst bijeen vanmorgen onder het toeziend oog van heel veel pers. We gaan keihard werken om Nederlanders weer op 1 te zetten! #PVV pic.twitter.com/97VOxeCX4d — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 23, 2023

Labeled as the Dutch Donald Trump, Wilders has incited much opposition from left-wing groups for his anti-Islam stance. He has also called for referendum to decide on whether Netherlands will stay or leave the European Union. Wilders has also proposed a total stop to accepting asylum-seekers and has vowed to push back migrants at the Dutch border, the AP reported.

He has also promised to tackle the country's economic problems, housing shortage and health care, the outlet noted.



“The Dutch will be No. 1 again,” Wilders said, the AP noted. “The people must get their nation back.”