REPORT: 100+ Rounds Fired Into Home, Four People Sent To Hospital

An overnight shooting in DeKalb County, Georgia, left four people hospitalized after over 100 rounds were fired into a home, WANF reported Thursday.

DeKalb Police Department officials reported that upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered four individuals in a residence, each suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, whose ages range from 37 to 57, were transported to local hospitals. Emergency services confirmed their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to WANF.

In addition to the four victims, three other individuals were present in the home during the shooting but were not injured. Preliminary investigations by the DeKalb Police suggest “unknown persons fired in excess of 100 rounds into the house,” per WANF.

One of the victims recounted being awakened by the sound of gunfire. He reported being struck by a bullet, while his girlfriend sustained a graze wound, WANF reported. (RELATED: Gunman Allegedly Injures Four People At Walmart, Shoots Himself)

“Some shots just started firing off. They shot consistently, they didn’t stop.” neighbor Caius Rigsby told WAGA-TV. “I just rolled off the bed, grabbed my girlfriend and covered her.”

The DeKalb Police Department is actively investigating the case and urges anyone with information to come forward. Information leading to an arrest and indictment may be eligible for a cash reward.