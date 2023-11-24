Dana White Removes Peloton Equipment From UFC Gym After Company Allegedly Threatened Comedian For Interviewing RFK Jr.

Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White followed through on his promise to remove Peloton equipment from the UFC’s training center after comedian Theo Von accused Peloton of pressuring him to take down a podcast episode that featured presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Von posted a video of White to Instagram on Wednesday in which the UFC boss showed off new fitness bikes in his gym that replaced the Peloton equipment. (RELATED: ‘Go F*ck Yourself’: Dana White Gave Epic Response To ‘Big Sponsor’ Who Asked Him To Take Pro-Trump Post Down)

“So people were hitting me up, asking me if I really got rid of the Pelotons,” White said. “What did I tell ya? Pelotons are gone!”

While interviewing White on Nov. 14, Von comedian that revealed Peloton was the company that allegedly pulled its advertisement after his episode with Kennedy aired.

“Peloton was the people that wanted an ad out, Peloton,” Von said 45 minutes into the podcast episode. “Peloton sells stationary bikes and meanwhile they got a problem with Robert fucking Kennedy?” White responded. “Fuck you Peloton.”

White and Von proceeded to mock the CEO of Peloton, with White promising he would remove the Peloton bikes from his gym.

A spokesperson for Peloton told Fox News the company pulled its ads because Von violated its “brand safety guidelines” but disputed claims that Peloton told Von to remove his episode with Kennedy. The spokesperson explained that the guidelines bar Peloton from placing ads alongside “drug and alcohol use, vulgar language, inappropriate things, crude humor, sexual themes, political issues [and] racial issues.” In 2020, the company pledged $100 million to fighting racial injustice, with CEO and co-founder John Foley committing Peloton to the “work of anti-racism.”

White also brokered a deal for Peloton competitor Echelon to sponsor Von’s podcast, he said on Wednesday’s episode of Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ with the Boys” show.

Kennedy appeared on Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast for the third time in September, prior to his decision to drop his bid for the Democratic nomination and run as an independent instead.