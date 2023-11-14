Editorial

‘Go F*ck Yourself’: Dana White Gave Epic Response To ‘Big Sponsor’ Who Asked Him To Take Pro-Trump Post Down

While talking with the media recently, White stated that a big sponsor of the UFC demanded him to take down a post on social media that featured the Trumpster. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @TheChiefNerd]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Shoutout to Dana White!

When it comes to his friendship with former President Donald Trump, UFC head-honcho Dana White treats it almost like a badge of honor. In fact, he’s so serious about it, he has no interest in putting “big sponsors” and whatever they want above it.

While speaking to Theo Von on his podcast, “This Past Weekend,” White said a big sponsor of the UFC demanded he take down a post on social media that featured the Trumpster himself. Yeah … White wasn’t playin’ that, telling the sponsor, “Go f*ck yourself.”

“One of our big sponsors called and said, ‘Take that down,'” White told Von. “I said, ‘Go fuck yourself.’ You vote for whoever you want to vote for, and I’ll vote for whoever I want to vote for. That’s how this works. I don’t even care who you’re voting for. It’s none of my fucking business. Fuck you.”

And this is why we love Dana White, ladies and gentlemen.

The dude just tells it how it is, and he’s completely right about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being a common sense Democrat. It’s why the rest of ’em hate him. He’s in a party full of loonies. (RELATED: ‘USA! USA! USA!’: Crowd Erupts When Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson And Kid Rock Show Up Together At UFC Fight)

Preach on, Dana!