‘Go F*ck Yourself’: Dana White Gave Epic Response To ‘Big Sponsor’ Who Asked Him To Take Pro-Trump Post Down

Shoutout to Dana White!

When it comes to his friendship with former President Donald Trump, UFC head-honcho Dana White treats it almost like a badge of honor. In fact, he’s so serious about it, he has no interest in putting “big sponsors” and whatever they want above it.

While speaking to Theo Von on his podcast, “This Past Weekend,” White said a big sponsor of the UFC demanded he take down a post on social media that featured the Trumpster himself. Yeah … White wasn’t playin’ that, telling the sponsor, “Go f*ck yourself.”

“One of our big sponsors called and said, ‘Take that down,'” White told Von. “I said, ‘Go fuck yourself.’ You vote for whoever you want to vote for, and I’ll vote for whoever I want to vote for. That’s how this works. I don’t even care who you’re voting for. It’s none of my fucking business. Fuck you.”

WATCH:

🔥 Theo Von & Dana White on Advertisers Trying to Cancel Them for Supporting RFK Jr & Trump “We had Robert Kennedy Jr on and we had a couple companies call after that and say…we’re not advertising on this episode…The guy’s f*cking brilliant…he’s a Democrat with common… pic.twitter.com/yPh8X5Dd4d — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 14, 2023

And this is why we love Dana White, ladies and gentlemen.

The dude just tells it how it is, and he’s completely right about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being a common sense Democrat. It’s why the rest of ’em hate him. He’s in a party full of loonies. (RELATED: ‘USA! USA! USA!’: Crowd Erupts When Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson And Kid Rock Show Up Together At UFC Fight)

Preach on, Dana!