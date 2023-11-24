REPORT: Derek Chauvin Stabbed In Prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in the death of George Floyd, has reportedly been stabbed by another inmate at an Arizona federal prison, sustaining serious injuries, according to the Associated Press.

The former Minneapolis police officer was allegedly attacked at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed in a statement to the AP News that after responding employees contained the incident, they then performed “life-saving measures” on an inmate. Though Chauvin is not named in the agency’s statement, he is believed to be the one who was injured and taken to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation, the outlet reported.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of killing George Floyd, has been stabbed in federal prison, AP source says. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 25, 2023

No employees were injured in the attack and the Bureau of Prisons told the AP that the FBI had been alerted. (RELATED: Derek Chauvin Speaks Out For First Time Since Conviction In George Floyd Killing)

The federal prison is a medium-security prison, reportedly plagued by security lapses and staffing issues, according to the outlet. Chauvin’s alleged stabbing is the second high profile federal prisoner attack within the last five months.