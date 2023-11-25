Trump Receives Mixed Reactions Upon Arrival To The Palmetto Bowl In South Carolina

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump received a mix of reactions from football fans Saturday at the Palmetto Bowl in South Carolina, with videos showing both booing and cheering for the former president.

Trump arrived at the infamous annual rivalry game between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University where he was met with both supporters and critics. (RELATED: Republican Wins Charleston Mayoral Seat For The First Time Since 1877)

In the first video, the former president’s motorcade can be seen pulling up to an entrance of the football stadium. Loud “boos” could be heard from the crowd in the recording, with one attendee even yelling “f*ck you.”

Wow. Trump met with massive amount of boos as his motorcade arrives at the Palmetto Bowl at Williams-Brice stadium in South Carolina. I’m actually surprised at the extreme negativity of his reception. Trump is going to lose. pic.twitter.com/Y3bTifDbbj — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) November 26, 2023

Prior to the start of the game and the arrival of the former president, two billboards went up in Columbia, South Carolina calling out Trump, according to Fox Baltimore.

“You lost. You’re guilty. Welcome to Columbia, Donald,” the billboards read.

South Carolina attorney Jay Bender claimed credit for the billboards, attaching “sponsored by league of radical leftist vermin” at the bottom of the sign, according to Fox Baltimore. (RELATED: Trump Considers Buying A Gun With His Face On It During South Carolina Campaign Stop)

However, other videos show Trump walking into the stadium displaying a completely different scene. In one video Trump can be seen walking through the gates with loud cheering in the background. The video shows the former president waving to supporters, panning over to display the large crowd of people.

Look at the reaction to President Trump tonight. Show me one crowd like this around Joe Biden. You can’t. pic.twitter.com/h01ByU2sgH — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) November 26, 2023

A second video shows Trump continuing to walk to an entrance door, surrounded by people cheering for the 45th president and even chanting “USA.” Trump can be seen greeting people on either side of him, giving high fives, passing out popcorn, and shaking hands with supporters.

President Trump arrives in South Carolina 🇺🇸 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/pSeorxT9OT — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 26, 2023

Trump currently holds the majority of votes within the state for the 2024 Republican primary elections, which is notably fellow candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s home state. The former president is sitting at roughly 53% compared to Haley who is in second place with an estimated 22%, according to the latest CNN poll conducted by SSRS.