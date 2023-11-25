Police Rescue Over 20 Cats From Locked Van In Manhattan As Temperatures Dip Below Freezing

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers rescued more than 20 cats from a locked van in Manhattan Saturday morning, according to ABC7 New York.

The department reportedly received an animal cruelty call at around 5 a.m. of cats stranded in a locked Chrysler Pacifica. Officers responded immediately, rescuing a total of 21 cats after gaining entry into the van, the outlet reported.

The cats were allegedly locked in the van overnight as temperatures dropped below freezing, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Video Shows Police Officers Rescuing Drowning Blind Dog From Frigid Pond)

The officers reportedly found the cats in good health, but brought them to a nearby Animal Care and Control. NYPD has not yet made an arrest, according to ABC7 New York.

Earlier this month, a group of farmers reportedly rescued a sheep that had been stranded for over two years near a remote rocky shoreline in Scotland.

The sheep, nicknamed Britain’s “loneliest sheep,” was found in a cave after rescuers went 820 feet down a cliff, according to the BBC.

One rescuer said, “With a fair bit of sketchiness, some makeshift abseiling, a lot of pulling, a lot of effort, luckily a good weather window, we managed to rescue her.”

This summer, a video showed Oklahoma City police officers rescuing 36 dogs from a locked, sweltering U-Haul parked in a Walmart parking lot. A couple was arrested and later charged with 36 felony counts of animal cruelty, ABC 33/40 News reported.

Prior to the incident, the couple had allegedly operated a puppy mill at their residence, investigators noted, according to the outlet.