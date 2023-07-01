Video Shows Rescue Of More Than 30 Dogs From Baking In Locked U-Haul

Recently released video shows Oklahoma City police officers rescuing 36 dogs from a locked U-Haul in sweltering heat June 5. The incident occurred in a Walmart parking lot after store staff reportedly detected animal-like sounds and a strong odor emanating from the vehicle, according to ABC 33/40 News.

Body camera footage released by police captured the moment the dogs were rescued. Officers had to cut a lock to access the truck’s interior, where they discovered the dogs crammed into kennels and soaked in urine and feces. Officers immediately attended to the dogs, carrying them out of the kennels and offering them water, according to the outlet.

Several dogs were in heat distress, with one having to be euthanized later due to organ failure from heatstroke. The temperature inside reportedly reached over 100 degrees, according to police, News 9 reported.

Jon Gary, superintendent of OKC Animal Welfare, said the dogs could have been inside the locked truck for as long as 10 hours.

“It was very crazy to see that many at once being pulled out of something like that,” said a witness, according to News 9.

Dexter Manuel, 62, and his wife Linda Manuel, 61, were arrested in connection with the incident, according to the outlet. The couple face 36 felony counts of animal cruelty, said Oklahoma City Police. (RELATED: ‘Just Horrendous’: Authorities Find 146 Dead Dogs At Decrepit Ohio Home Allegedly Owned By Animal Rescue Founder)

Prior to this incident, investigators noted there was evidence of an alleged puppy mill at the couple’s residence, according to the outlet.