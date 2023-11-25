Roller Coaster Riders Stuck Mid-Air In Vertical Position For An Hour On Thanksgiving, Officials Say

Riders on a popular Universal Studios roller coaster in Orlando, Florida were stuck in a mid-air vertical position for nearly an hour on Thanksgiving night, officials said.

There were no injuries related to the incident on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster, the Orlando Fire Department told FOX 35 News.

The steel coaster rises to a 167-foot-tall vertical lift before spiraling into several loops, twists and turns, according to FOX 35. (RELATED: Terrifying Video Shows Roller Coaster Passengers Hanging Upside-Down After Ride Abruptly Stops)

Photos of the incident showing the coaster train hanging near the vertical lift were shared on social media Thursday evening, FOX 35 reported.

One park-goer, Dennis Malesky, told FOX 35 that he realized that riders were stuck mid-air on the coaster when he noticed crowds around him snapping pictures of the ride.

“We were walking out of the park as it was closing time and seen a group of people taking pictures of the Rip Ride Rockit. That seemed kind of odd until we looked up and seen the group stuck on the ride,” Malesky said. “Shortly after, the fire department arrived but nothing seemed to be happening… This is the only ride in the park I have not done yet and needless to say, it will probably stay that way.”

A concerned woman can be heard talking in the background of a video of the incident Malesky shared with FOX 35.

“They’re stuck way up there, at the tip. They’re literally on their backs right now,” the woman said.

Universal Studios and the Orlando Police Department have not released any more information related to this incident, FOX 35 reported.