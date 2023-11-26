Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Has Unhinged Outburst Following Loss To Titans That We All Can Relate To

I think we’ve all been here … I know I have.

David Tepper, who is the owner of the Carolina Panthers, was absolutely livid after his team lost to the Tennessee Titans. And that’s an understatement.

It was yet another horrible showing for his Panthers, particularly on the offensive side of the ball in a 17-10 defeat to the Titans. Well, after the loss, Tepper took a visit to the Carolina locker room, and after he departed (I wish I was a fly on the wall for that meeting), he had an unhinged outburst that we all can relate to in moments of frustration. (RELATED: ‘Absolutely Unprecedented’: ‘NFL RedZone’ Forced To Evacuate Live On Air)

“F*CK!”

Yep.

Leaving the locker room, David Tepper shook his head and yelled, “F—-!” — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 26, 2023

Who hasn’t been there?

I know I was this weekend with the incredible amount of sports betting I was doing (God bless holiday weekends), screaming “F*CK!” and “SH*T!” every time I lost a bet. Sorry for my French, but like I said, I think we’ve all been in moments of irritation like this where it feels like nothing goes right, even if you don’t cuss like that.

Luckily though, I walked away from the weekend profitable.

Quite frankly, we are all David Tepper. I feel like we need t-shirts with that slogan.

“WE ARE ALL DAVID TEPPER”