Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey After Atrocious Loss

The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey following an embarrassing Monday night loss to the Denver Broncos.

Bills management apparently showed Dorsey the door after the team’s Monday night loss bumped their record down to 5-5, an atrocious start for a team helmed by 2022 MVP candidate Josh Allen.

While Buffalo’s woes can’t be blamed entirely on Dorsey — Allen has made a number of questionable decisions leading to a league-high 11 interceptions — fans, and even some players, were fed up with Dorsey’s offensive play-calling. Defensive tackle Tim Settle even allegedly autographed a sign that said, “All I Want For Christmas Is For Ken Dorsey To Be Fired,” according to BroBible’s Dov Kleinman.

A fan showed up to the #Bills game with a “All I want for Christmas is for Ken Dorsey to be fired!” sign and #Bills DT Tim Settle apparently signed it, via @NYGJack Ken Dorsey is the Bills offensive coordinator.. pic.twitter.com/nQii0ZT2XW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 14, 2023

Dorsey will be replaced in the interim by Joe Brady, according to a statement from the team. Brady served as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s former coordinator at LSU, and he briefly became an NFL media darling as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator before management fired him midway through the 2021 season.

Brady is being promoted to offensive coordinator from his former job as the Bills’ quarterbacks coach. He had reportedly been highly sought-after as an OC in the offseason despite his previous failure to kickstart the Carolina offense, which ranked 28th in total yards by the time he was fired, per NFL.com. (RELATED: REPORT: Former Top Draft Pick QB Signs With Fledgling Contender — Can It Save Their Season?)

The Bills’ division rival New York Jets sought to interview Brady for their offensive coordinator job before the 2023 season, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported in January.

Brady will now get a chance to prove his worth as an offensive wunderkind yet again. He’ll have to rejigger a stalling offense that’s been plagued by turnovers. For head coach Sean McDermott, the move seems like a last-ditch effort to keep the Bills’ championship window with Josh Allen open. They can hire as many coordinators with fancy playbooks as they want, but if gunslinger Allen keeps lobbing turnover balls at the rate he has been, it won’t matter.