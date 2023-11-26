‘Absolutely Unprecedented’: ‘NFL RedZone’ Forced To Evacuate Live On Air

I was watching this live, and what a sight!

If you don’t know what “NFL RedZone” is, it’s a weekly show famous for broadcasting “seven hours of commercial-free football,” and, boy oh boy, is it glorious. It’s all hosted by the legendary Scott Hanson.

During Sunday’s edition of the show, viewers happened to hear … alarms?

Yes, it was alarms, with Hanson telling viewers at home their crew was being forced to evacuate the studio and, obviously, the building.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a first in my 21 years of broadcasting,” said Hanson. “We are being told we need to evacuate the building. We do not know the nature of the emergency … It is something absolutely unprecedented for us.”

WATCH:

You know, thinking about “NFL RedZone” has me thinking about CBS’ broadcast Saturday, when they issued a farewell to college football fans for a wonderful season. I know that’s coming soon for “NFL RedZone” and can’t help but to already dread the tremendous sadness that’s going to come along with it.

That’s how you know my football fandom is real … I’m already dreading the end of the season. I mean, seriously, I can’t stand the thought of it. I want alarms and seven hours of commercial-free football, dammit! (RELATED: Browns’ Dorian Thompson-Robinson Booted From Game After Being Blasted By … What Do You Mean ‘Roughing The Passer’?!)

Please don’t let the good times end! Extend the football season!