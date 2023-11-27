Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Frank Reich Before His First Season Is Over

Rough, just rough.

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they have fired head coach Frank Reich.

Carolina holds the worst record in the NFL at 1-10 and are guaranteed to have another losing season, their sixth consecutive since David Tepper’s purchase of the team back in 2018. Tepper bought the team for $2.275 billion. (RELATED: Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Has Unhinged Outburst Following Loss To Titans That We All Can Relate To)

“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers,” said Tepper in a statement. “I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.”

Chris Tabor, who is the special teams coach for the Panthers, has been handed the duties of interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will handle the play-calling duties along with senior assistant Jim Caldwell.

Man, what rough times for the Carolina Panthers right now.

If you read my blog, you already know that I have a love for Charlotte with it being part of my old stomping grounds growing up in Virginia. I’ve been to the Queen City easily hundreds of times.

And when it comes to the Panthers, I still get flashbacks of Super Bowl XXXVIII between Carolina and the New England Patriots. Yeah, the Patriots ended up winning that Super Bowl, but it really was a fun time to root for the Panthers and to live close to Charlotte.

📽️ 2.1.2004 Super Bowl XXXVIII – In the Panthers first ever #SuperBowl appearance, QB Jake Delhomme (323 pass yds & 3TDs) and WRs Muhsin Muhammad (4-140-1TD), Steve Smith (4-80-1TD) & Ricky Proehl (4-71-1TD) played like champions. #TBT #CardiacCats #PanthersRewind #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/8rZNlNus9W — Panthers Rewind (@PanthersRewind) February 4, 2021

Let’s get back to that, Carolina. I miss those glorious days for such a glorious franchise.