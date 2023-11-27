‘You Are A Disgrace’: Conor McGregor Rips Into Irish PM Over Response To Hamas Hostage Release

UFC fighter Conor McGregor tore into the prime minister of Ireland over his reaction to the Sunday release of an Irish-Israeli hostage taken captive by Hamas.

McGregor aired his frustrations at Prime Minister Leo Vardkar, calling him a “disgrace.” Vardkar had used the words “lost” and “found,” apparently from the biblical parable of the Prodigal Son, to describe the abduction of Emily Hand, an Irish-Israeli child taken captive Oct. 7 by Hamas terrorists. McGregor accused the prime minister and other Irish politicians of minimizing Hamas’ atrocities against Israel. (RELATED: Hamas Delays Release Of Hostages, Demands Israel Allow More Aid Into Gaza: REPORT)

“She was abducted by an evil terrorist organization,” he wrote. “What is with you and your government and your paid for media affiliates constantly down playing / attempting to repress horrific acts that happen to children. You are a disgrace. The day after a stabbing of children in Ireland, NOT ONE PAPER HAD IT ON THEIR FRONT COVER. We will not forget.”

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2023

X (formerly Twitter) also issued a community note to Vardkar’s statement, labeling it as misleading.

“Emily Hand was kidnapped by Hamas Terrorists on October the 7th. The use of the term lost is inappropriate and fails to highlight that she was released as part of a hostage deal,” the community note said.

McGregor also skewered Irish politicians over their handling of a Dublin stabbing days ago. The stabbing, which was reportedly done by an Algerian migrant outside an Irish school, left three children harmed. The incident sparked violent protests in Dublin, with protesters lighting cars aflame and looting hundreds of shops. McGregor subsequently took to Twitter to lambast Irish politicians for their lack of forceful action in the wake of the stabbings.