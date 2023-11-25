Hamas Delays Release Of Hostages, Demands Israel Allow More Aid Into Gaza: REPORT

Hamas announced it was delaying the release of additional hostages, demanding that Israel allow aid trucks to enter Gaza, according to multiple reports.

The radical Islamic terrorist group claimed Israel had violated the terms of the cease-fire, Haaretz.com reported. Hamas demanded that Israel allow aid trucks to enter northern Gaza, according to Axios. (RELATED: ‘I Fear The Lone Wolf Attacks’: Hamas Attack Survivor Says She Still Feels Safer In Israel Over US)

BREAKING: Hamas military wing announces it’S delaying the release of the 2nd group of hostages due to Israeli violations of the deal. Hamas demands Israel commits to allowing aid into Northern Gaza and adhere to the criteria agreed upon for the release of Palestinian prisoners — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 25, 2023

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Hamas stole fuel and other relief supplies before deleting the posts and claiming that no looting occurred, the Times of Israel reported. Axios reporter Barak Ravid posted on X that Israeli and UN officials confirmed the theft by Hamas and included a screenshot of the since-deleted posts.

Hamas released 25 hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack Friday, including 13 Israeli citizens, as part of a deal brokered by the Qatari government. Israel is also releasing 150 Palestinian prisoners as part of the agreement, according to Axios.

Israeli officials claimed that the radical Islamic terrorist group fired rockets into Israel on the first day of the pause, Newsweek reported.

The Israeli Defense Forces began military operations in Gaza after Hamas carried out a deadly terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans.

