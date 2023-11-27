Popular Artist Twerks On The Back Of Security Guard’s Head While He Tries To Ignore Her

Video footage shows rapper Rubi Rose twerking up a storm in an attempt to get the attention of a security guard, who really couldn’t care less.

Rubi Rose was the opening act for Sexyy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess Tour. She may have thought her bouncing ass cheeks were a great way to warm up the crowd, but one particular concert security guard showed her jut how little he cared about her twerking and grinding. The young man kept his back to her, but the artist just kept shaking her ass toward the back of his head.

Rubi Rose couldn’t do anything to make this security guard pay attention to her. She definitely put in the work, but to no avail. The rapper bounced up and down in tiny spandex shorts that barely covered her backside, her ass wiggling and jiggling as she got down low.

The video shows the rapper going so far as to put her hand on the guard’s chest and rub up and down while she bounced her ass behind him. He didn’t even glance back.

She then used the back of his head as a pole to put on a full booty show that he couldn’t even see.

No matter how hard she twerked or what booty-shaking technique she tried, the security guard made it clear that he was really not into her.

Social media exploded with comments about his indifference.(RELATED: Trump-Supporting Rapper Sexxy Red Claims Hack After Sex Tape Was Posted To Her Own Instagram Story)

“I would lost my JOB THAT NIGHT 🤣🤣 BUT I give him thumbs 👍 up he stayed focus on the JOB,” one user wrote.

“😂get your bag and go home gang, W security 😂😂” wrote another.