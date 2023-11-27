Irish Police Investigating Conor McGregor For Hate Speech After His Comments On Ireland Stabbings: REPORT

Irish police have launched an investigation into Conor McGregor and his posts on social media as the worries of online hate speech rises due to the riots that recently took place in Dublin, according to The Times.

The capital of Ireland saw massive violence Thursday, something that hasn’t been seen in the country in decades. In the center of Dublin, mobs of anti-migrant protesters ransacked shops and set police cars on fire, with the events happening only hours after three kids and a creche worker were stabbed by an Algerian man, according to The Telegraph. (RELATED: ‘You Are A Disgrace’: Conor McGregor Rips Into Irish PM Over Response To Hamas Hostage Release)

McGregor, who is a superstar in the world of MMA and known for his social media rants, said that he didn’t condone the violence but that Ireland needs “change.”

The famous fighter said that all of the violence has “achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face.”

I do not condone last nights riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops. Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do… https://t.co/FFx7d0ZROb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

McGregor‘s social media posts are reportedly being looked over by the Garda Síochána, the national police of Ireland, as a part of an investigation into hate speech on the internet, according to The Times.