Nicolas Cage Reveals Why He’s Stepping Back From Hollywood

Famous actor Nicolas Cage announced revealed the reason he is taking a break from Hollywood during a recent interview, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

The legendary actor admitted he will not be continuing his usual movie-making pace due to a shift in personal perspective. Cage explained that he is evaluating his priorities differently as his 60th birthday draws near.

“So 60 is coming up. I’d like to read a book a week,” he said, according to Yahoo Entertainment. “I want to spend more time with my daughter.”

The “National Treasure” actor welcomed baby girl August Francesca Coppola Cage in Sept. 2022 with wife Riko Shibata. He and Shibata have been married since 2021, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Cage is notorious for his output, having racked up 116 acting credits since he kicked off his career in the 1981 TV movie “The Best of Times.”

The famous actor’s milestone birthday is on Jan. 7, and being a present and active father has taken precedence over making movies at this stage in his life.

“I’m taking stock of what’s really important. Maybe not make quite as many movies,” he said, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

The Academy Award winner is currently promoting his new movie, “Dream Scenario,” and is planning for a lengthy gap between this movie and the next. (RELATED: Nicolas Cage Says Eating Bugs ‘Could Solve World Starvation’)

August is Cage’s third child. He also has two sons — Kal-El, aged 18, and Weston, aged 32, both from previous relationships, according to Yahoo Entertainment.