Video Shows Michigan Police In An Hour-Long Chase With 12-Year-Old Driving Allegedly Stolen Forklift

A 12-year-old boy, driving an allegedly stolen forklift, led Michigan authorities on an hour-long chase, the Ann Arbor Police Department announced Monday.

Authorities received a report around 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a juvenile allegedly attempting to operate a construction vehicle at a local middle school, the police department said in a social media post. The police soon spotted a boy apparently maneuvering a heavy-duty Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler forklift through the streets.

“Multiple officers initiated a pursuit of the vehicle at speeds of 15 to 20mph with emergency lights and sirens on,” police said in their statement.

The situation escalated when the boy allegedly collided with approximately 10 parked vehicles, though no injuries were reported. The pursuit lasted until about 7:53 p.m., according to the statement. (RELATED: Seven Kids Aged 9 To 14 Arrested For Stealing Car In Florida, Leading Cops On Chase: Report)

“The driver was identified as a 12-year-old boy from Ann Arbor and was taken into custody and later lodged at the juvenile detention center,” the Ann Arbor Police Department said in their statement.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the forklift had been unlocked, with the key left inside the cab, the Ann Arbor Police Department stated.

“This was a very dangerous situation that could’ve easily ended with serious injuries. The incident remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation,” the statement added.