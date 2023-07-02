Report: Maryland Woman Killed By Stolen Forklift In Maryland Parking Lot

A woman was reportedly killed early Sunday morning by a stolen forklift in a Maryland parking lot.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) officers responded to a report of an ongoing burglary at a home improvement store around 12:40 a.m. Witnesses told police the suspect broke into the business, stole a forklift and escaped by forcefully ramming through the gates. Officers found a woman at the scene beneath the forklift, pronounced dead, according to a CCSO news release.

The suspect already fled the scene before officers arrived and the stolen forklift was found at another home improvement store. Police believe the suspect encountered the woman in the parking lot of the second business. (RELATED: Blue-Haired Man Allegedly Used Fake ‘Duck Hunt’ Pistol To Rob Convenience Store)

The suspect allegedly struck the unsuspecting victim with the stolen forklift before fleeing in her car. Authorities are searching for a dark copper-colored 2019 Ford Fusion reportedly exhibiting noticeable damage to the passenger side and a missing side mirror.

The identity of the deceased woman remains unknown at this time, and investigators are working diligently to establish her connection, if any, to the suspect.

“Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1,” CCSO wrote. “Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.”

CCSO did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.