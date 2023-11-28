Chicago Blackhawks Rip Up Corey Perry’s Contract Because Of ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior: REPORT

Woah … what’s going on here?

After an internal investigation was done, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday that veteran winger Corey Perry has been put on unconditional waivers, which will eventually result in Perry’s contract being terminated, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis.

Originally, Perry was on leave of absence from the organization. Kyle Davidson, who is the general manager of the Blackhawks, told the media Saturday that management made the decision to send away Perry. Pat Morris, who is Perry’s agent, issued a statement that it was Perry who made the decision to leave Chicago, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty Scores Date With Little Kid’s Mom After Straight Schoolin’ Him On The Ice)

The Blackhawks allege that Perry was engaging in conduct that’s being labeled as “unacceptable,” and that it was in violation of both his contractual terms and the organization’s internal policies “intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

“As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers,” the Blackhawks said in their statement. “In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.”

BREAKING: #Blackhawks have placed Corey Perry on unconditional waivers and plan to terminate his contract, effective immediately. Team statement: pic.twitter.com/5cQQlEYHpM — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 28, 2023

Okay, so this is all allegedly, allegedly, allegedly … but allegedly he got canned because he allegedly had sex with his teammate’s (Connor Bedard out of all people) mom. Okay, probably didn’t need that last alleged, but you get my point.

“This does not involve any players or their families,” Davidson said, denying the rumors. “And anything that suggests otherwise or anyone that suggests otherwise is wildly inaccurate and, frankly, it’s disgusting,”