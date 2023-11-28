DOJ Releases Heavily Redacted Search Warrant For Donald Trump’s Twitter Account

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released Monday the heavily redacted search warrant issued for former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s search warrant for Trump’s personal Twitter account included his tweet drafts, blocked accounts, search history, direct messages and followers from October 2020 to January 2021. (RELATED: Trump Requests Biden Admin Communications About His 2020 Election Case, Evidence About Undercover Informants On Jan. 6)

READ THE SEARCH WARRANT:

“All content, records, and other information relating to communications sent from or received by the SUBJECT ACCOUNT from October 2020 to January 2021 including but not limited to,” the redacted search warrant reads. Eight pages of the 14 page search warrant are redacted.

“The content of all direct messages sent from, received by, stored in draft form in, or otherwise associated” with Trump’s Twitter account and the users Trump “has followed, unfollowed, muted, unmuted, blocked, or unblocked, and all users who have followed, unfollowed, muted, unmuted, blocked, or unblocked,” the search warrant lists.

Smith’s wide ranging search warrant also includes requests for business records and internal communications related to Trump’s account. Twitter initially delayed its response to Smith’s search warrant resulting in a $350,000 fine for the company.

Twitter banned Trump from the platform in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot and reinstated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk in November 2022. Musk subsequently rebranded the platform by naming it X and replacing its bird logo. Trump returned to the platform in August after

The DOJ released the search warrant alongside a collection of documents after a lawsuit from multiple media organizations to obtain the materials.

Smith indicted Trump in August for allegedly interfering in the 2020 presidential election and his alleged involvement with the Jan. 6th, 2021 Capitol riot. Trump pleaded not guilty to the Washington, D.C. charges shortly after the indictment.

The former president’s legal team is currently fighting against Obama-appointed D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s gag order preventing Trump from criticizing Smith and his team.

Trump’s trial for the election interference case is set to begin in March.