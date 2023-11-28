Hunter Biden Ready To Testify Publicly, Attorney Says

Hunter Biden is prepared to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee next month, his attorney said in a Tuesday letter.

Abbe D. Lowell, Hunter Biden’s defense counsel, wrote a letter to Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and said his client is ready to testify in December. The letter was first reported by Punchbowl News. (RELATED: Joe Biden And Embattled Son Hunter ‘Polar Bear Plunge’ To Celebrate Thanksgiving)

READ THE LETTER:

“Mr. Chairman, we take you up on your offer. Accordingly, our client will get right to it by agreeing to answer any pertinent and relevant question you or your colleagues might have, but— rather than subscribing to your cloaked, one-sided process—he will appear at a public Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing,” Lowell’s letter reads.

“Your empty investigation has gone on too long wasting too many better-used resources. It should come to an end. Consequently, Mr. Biden will appear at such a public hearing on the date you noticed, December 13, or any date in December that we can arrange,” Lowell added.

The Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden on Nov. 8 in order to have them answer questions about the Biden family’s foreign business enterprise. Comer said on Nov. 17 James Biden “signaled” he will appear before the committee to answer questions.

The Biden family and its business associates received more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan over a five year period, according to a September House memo.

“Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans,” Comer said in a statement.

“Our lawfully issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on December 13,” Comer added.

“We expect full cooperation with our subpoena for a deposition but also agree that Hunter Biden should have opportunity to testify in a public setting at a future date.”