James Comer Says Biden’s Brother Has ‘Signaled’ That He Will Cooperate In House GOP-Led Probe

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky on Friday said attorneys for James Biden “signaled” that he will cooperate with a probe into the Biden family’s business dealings.

Attorneys for President Joe Biden’s brother indicated he would cooperate with the probe by the House Oversight Committee, Comer said during a Friday appearance on “Just The News, No Noise” on Real America’s Voice. “[W]e have heard from James Biden’s attorney, and they have signaled that he will come and answer questions in front of the House Oversight Committee, and we’re very appreciative of that,” Comer told co-hosts John Solomon and Amanda Head. (RELATED: ‘It Would Blow Your Mind’: Rep. Nancy Mace Says Biden Could Have ‘Opened A Bakery In Beijing’ With Money Hunter Got)

WATCH:



“We have as you know, the IRS notes that the IRS whistleblowers turned over from his interview with the FBI. We also have the bank records that I’ve subpoenaed,” Comer added. “So we have several specific questions for James Biden. And yes, he will be an absolutely crucial witness to our investigation and help us continue to connect the dots as to what exactly the Biden family was doing to receive millions of millions of dollars from our enemies around the world.”

Comer issued subpoenas to the Biden family and business associates on Nov. 8, seeking interviews with Hunter Biden, James Biden, Sara Biden, business associates Rob Walker and Tony Bobulinski and other Biden family members. The House Oversight Committee estimated the Biden family and business associates received at least $24 million from 2014-2019 in a memo released in September.

The House Oversight Committee released bank records in August showing that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from Russian oligarch Elena Baturina. Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said in an August Fox Business appearance that she believed the payments to the Biden family were in excess of $50 million.

The White House and Comer did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

