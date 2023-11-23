Joe Biden And Embattled Son Hunter ‘Polar Bear Plunge’ To Celebrate Thanksgiving

President Joe Biden joined his embattled son, Hunter, and other family members for a “polar bear plunge” Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi Biden shared a picture on Twitter of the Biden family’s annual “polar bear plunge” and Hunter Biden was among the relatives pictured with the president. (RELATED: Mother Of Hunter Biden’s Love Child Comes To His Defense After Bitter Child Support Dispute)

Annual Biden fam polar bear plunge 🐻‍❄️ Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/pUuC6e5Qal — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) November 23, 2023

“Annual Biden fam polar bear plunge,” Naomi Biden said on Twitter. “Happy Thanksgiving!”

Hunter Biden joined his father for a vacation in August at billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer’s home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Hunter Biden was indicted in September on three federal gun charges and pleaded not guilty to the gun offenses in October. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Lashed Out At Business Magnate For Ignoring Him After He Secured Meetings With Joe Biden, Emails Show)

His foreign business dealings continue to receive congressional scrutiny as part of the House impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, on Nov. 8 to appear for a deposition next month.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Friday that James Biden “signaled” he will cooperate with the investigation. The White House sent the Oversight Committee a strongly worded letter protesting lawmakers’ subpoenas for Biden family members and Biden administration officials. (RELATED: Comer Unveils Bank Records Showing Joe Biden Received $40,000 Of ‘Laundered’ Chinese Money)

Comer also subpoenaed multiple former business associates of Hunter Biden and individuals involved with his art transactions.

The Biden family and its business associates brought in more than $24 million from foreign sources, according to a September House memo. Most notably, Hunter Biden made more than $80,000 per month as a board member of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, bank records show.

Hunter Biden’s taxes continue to be under investigation from special counsel David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware.

Weiss is reportedly working with a California grand jury and subpoenaed James Biden as part of the investigation.