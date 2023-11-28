Netflix Invested $55 Million Into Show That Was Never Produced Due To Filmmaker’s Bizarre Behavior: REPORT

Netflix reportedly invested in excess of $55 million into a science fiction show from filmmaker Carl Rinsch, but his apparent bizarre behavior prevented it from being completed, The New York Times reported.

Rinsch was behind the wildly successful “47 Ronin” starring Keanu Reeves, and he seemed to be the perfect filmmaker for this new project, titled “Conquest.” Amazon was in line for the project, but was reportedly outbid by Netflix, who sweetened the deal to $61.2 million, agreeing to installments for the rights, according to The New York Times. The plotline of “Conquest” surrounded a humanlike species called the Organic Intelligent, whose members are deployed as peacekeepers around the globe. Their mission is uncovered, and trouble soon erupts.

Rinsch received funding, but then reportedly began voicing strange theories about COVID-19 and its origins, and went on to claim he discovered “the coronavirus signal emanating from within the earth,” the NY Times reported.

The filmmaker also reportedly went on rants stating that he could predict lightning strikes, and was apparently adamant that his wife was trying to have him assassinated, according to The New York Times. His wife reportedly went on to file for divorce. The behavior reportedly began at the same time that production on the show was launched, and almost immediately, everything came to a halt.

Rinsch’s alleged behavior proved to be troubling for the show’s crew, and a series of complaints were apparently filed against the filmmaker. The production of “Conquest” subsequently fell behind, and the show missed a series of production milestones required as part of Netflix’ agreement, according to The New York Times.

Netflix had reportedly given Rinsch almost complete budgetary control over the show and he was given complete creative freedom on the project. Production fell significantly behind, and the reports of erratic behavior increased, which triggered Netflix to pull the plug on the entire project in 2021, the NYT reported.

The New York Times claimed that Rinsch bet $11 million on cryptocurrencies and used his profits to purchase a fleet of Rolls Royces, as well as a series of other indulgent purchases. (RELATED: Stephen Colbert Cancels ‘Late Show’ Due To Medical Setback)

Netflix and Rinsch are currently embattled in a legal dispute, as Rinsch claims he is owed $14 million in damages for a contract breach, according to The New York Times.