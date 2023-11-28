‘Ok Boys’: NHL Coach Hilariously Has To Count Remaining Players On Bench After Multiple Penalties

Numerous players received misconduct penalties, leading coach Paul Maurice to tally the remaining players on the bench during Florida Panthers’ game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Florida Panthers’ 5-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators Monday night was filled with tension as 13 players were ejected from the game with 167 penalties, according to Fox 40. At the end of the second period, Panthers’ forward Matthew Tkachuk and Senators’ goalie Jonas Korpisalo exchanged some words. Both Tkachuk and Travis Hamonic received penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct, per Ottawa City News.

The third period saw further intensity when Zack MacEwen of the Senators was penalized with a five-minute match penalty for hitting Tkachuk’s head, Ottawa City News reported. This incident followed a physical exchange between Tkachuk and Hamonic.

“And then every player on the ice has a 10-minute misconduct” 😂🔊 pic.twitter.com/K3M78EdO29 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 28, 2023

As the game progressed, a fight between Tkachuk and Senators’ Jake Sanderson led to additional penalties. Brady Tkachuk’s cross-checking penalty soon followed this scuffle. His subsequent breakaway led to a clash with Panthers’ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. The fight between the two athletes triggered a brawl involving all skaters on the ice. (RELATED: CBS Miami’s Samantha Rivera Stiff-Arms Rude Vegas Golden Knights Fan, Still Does Her Job To Perfection Like A Boss)

“Every player on the ice has a 10-minute misconduct,” the referee said after the dust settled. The referee’s decision resulted in coach Maurice counting the remaining players he had left on the bench. “Okay boys! Heads up now, we’re gonna be mixing everything up,” the commentator said.

So many players earned misconducts Paul Maurice had to count how many were left on the bench 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dJvC3lxtSm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 28, 2023

Amidst these skirmishes, Mathieu Joseph and Sam Bennett also found themselves penalized after a verbal confrontation, per Ottawa City News. Despite the hostilities, the game’s hockey aspects weren’t completely overshadowed. Sam Reinhart’s two goals were a highlight, contributing to the Panthers’ win. Other scorers for Florida included Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, and Eetu Luostarinen, while Bobrovsky secured his second shutout of the season with 20 saves, per Ottawa City News. This victory was particularly significant for the Panthers (13-7-1), halting a two-game losing streak.

The Senators (8-9-0), on the other hand, struggled to find their rhythm, with Korpisalo returning to the net after a brief injury absence but unable to thwart the Panthers’ offensive surge.