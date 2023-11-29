Britain’s King, Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary Will Take Three Separate Jets To Climate Summit: REPORT

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, their Foreign Secretary David Cameron and King Charles III will each travel to a major climate conference on three separate private jets, per the Daily Mail.

Cameron has “different travel plans” to the COP28 conference in Dubai, Sunak’s spokesman said, according to the Daily Mail.

HYPOCRISY – The UK’s unelected King, PM Sunak and Cameron, will all fly to COP 28 … in separate PRIVATE PLANS!

Spewing out more carbon in those flights than your car will in its lifetime, whilst they virtue seek about Net Zero. pic.twitter.com/xXfGMiogtK — Elander & the News (@ElanderNews) November 29, 2023

“The UK should be playing a leading role at COP28 and driving our planet forward to a cleaner future,” Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament Wera Hobhouse said, according to the Daily Mail. “Instead, this government is slashing net zero targets at home while taking polluting private flights abroad.” (RELATED: VIJAY JAYARAJ: Jet-Set Hypocrites Want To Keep Billions In Poverty Around The World)

“We are not anti-flying,” a spokesman for Rishi Sunak said, according to the UK Mirror. “We do not seek to restrict the public from doing so and it’s important the UK has strong attendance at Cop28 given we continue to be a world leader in tackling climate change.”

Emissions from air travel constitute roughly 2.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to global private jet charter company Bit Lux. While this may not seem like much, the company estimated “70% of the flights contributing to sizable carbon emissions” come from “just 15% of persons.”

“Private jets produce 5–14 times more pollution per passenger than commercial planes and 50 times more pollution than trains,” Bit Lux claimed.

“They’re doing it in typically less efficient manner than if they were sitting in a coach seat on a 777 or any one of the regular commercial airliners,” Colin Murphy, the deputy director of the Policy Institute for Energy, Environment, and the Economy at the University of California at Davis, told The Washington Post. “What you’re doing is burning many hundreds or thousands of gallons of jet fuel.”