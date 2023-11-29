White House Deploys Kamala Harris To Represent US At Elite Climate Summit: ‘It’s Only Fitting’

Vice President Kamala Harris will be attending this year’s United Nations (UN) climate summit on behalf of the U.S., Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

Harris will join Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry as a prominent, high-level U.S. official at the conference, known as COP28, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Harris, who the White House chose to be President Joe Biden’s “border czar,” will speak alongside other prominent global figures, including U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, at the summit.

“When it comes to climate, there has been great significance to the passage of time, as the Vice President might say,” Steve Milloy, a senior legal fellow for the Energy and Environment Legal Institute and a member of the Trump EPA’s transition team, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The passage of time has also shown that despite trillions of dollars spent and endless hysterical propaganda, global emissions have increased 50% since 1990 and, per the United Nations, show no sign of decreasing. So when you think about it, there has been great significance to the passage of time, and none of it has helped the credibility of climate alarmism.” (RELATED: Luxury Concierge Service Offering Private Jet Charters To Next UN Climate Conference)

Kamala Harris blunders her way through a speech. Trips into a new word salad: “there is such great significance to the passage of time” pic.twitter.com/f3nTOJFxGt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 21, 2022

Harris will be the highest-ranking U.S. government official in attendance, as Biden will not be among the 70,000 people expected to descend upon the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the conference despite having described climate change as a more serious threat to humanity than nuclear war. The White House tasked Harris with tackling the root causes of illegal immigration in 2021, but illegal crossings have continued to surge at record levels; it is unclear whether Harris’ attendance signals she is taking on a more pronounced role in overseeing the Biden administration’s massive climate agenda.

“After her successes solving the border crisis, electrifying school buses, pumping electricity into electric vehicles and erecting the White House Christmas Tree, it’s only fitting that President Biden send his most industrious underling to promise the UN pallets of cash from U.S. taxpayers,” Dan Kish, a senior research fellow for the Institute for Energy Research, told the DCNF. “Meanwhile, back in the U.S., people are freezing and wondering if they can pay their utility bill.”

Several key issues are poised to dominate the conference, which starts on Thursday and runs through Dec. 12, including the structure of a de facto international “climate reparations” fund and discussions about eliminating private financing for coal development.

Environmentalists were recently dismayed when leaked documents showed that Emirati officials intended to use COP28-related meetings to discuss potential business deals involving two of the UAE’s state-owned energy companies, including Adnoc, a major oil and natural gas company, and Masdar, a green energy firm. Notably, Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, COP28’s president, also serves as the CEO of Adnoc and the chairman for Masdar.

“Since no one in the Biden administration can seem to figure out how to teleconference, they must believe the best answer is to send Vice President Harris thousands of miles away to a conference of UN climate elites,” Larry Behrens, the communications director for Power the Future, told the DCNF. “American families struggling to buy food at the grocery store can take real comfort in the fact Vice President Harris is traveling the world to talk about electric school buses.”

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

