‘Cheers’ And ‘Misery’ Actress Frances Sternhagen Dead At 93

Tony Award-winning actress Frances Sternhagen died peacefully at her home on Monday at the age of 93.

Her son, John Carlin, released a statement to Instagram confirming her death on Wednesday.

“Frannie. Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday,” he wrote. “I will post more soon, but for now I just want to give thanks for the remarkable gift of an artist and human being that was Frances Sternhagen.”

Carlin shared tender memories of his mother in a heartwarming post full of love and adoration.

“She was beloved by many. I’m very lucky I was able to call her my mom, my friend, my song and dance partner,” Carlin wrote.

He noted that he was not at his mother’s side at the time of her passing.

“We were together last week, and we spoke Monday afternoon, said how much we loved and missed one another. I was about to board a plane for London when I got the news, and am there now,” he explained.

Carlin paid tribute to Sternhagen’s passion for the world of entertainment.

“Set to perform some new songs (one of which was inspired by her) this weekend. She always encouraged my writing, and enjoyed my singing. I’ll fly back very early the next day,” he wrote.

Sternhagen played a series of unforgettable roles on prominent shows, including the part of Cliff Clavin’s mother, Esther, on “Cheers” and Charlotte York’s eccentric mother-in-law, Bunny MacDougal, on “Sex and the City.”

The famous actress also won Best Featured Actress in a Play at the 1974 Tony Awards, for her role in “The Good Doctor” and another Tony in 1995 for her role in “The Heiress,” according to the ABC News.

The actress racked up Tony nominations for her work in “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” “Equus,” “Angel,” “Golden Pond,” and “Morning’s at Seven,” and acted alongside the likes of Sean Connery and Michael J. Fox in the films “Outland,” and “Bright Lights, Big City,” respectively. She also appeared in Stephen King adaptations “Misery” and “The Mist.” (RELATED: Cause Of Death Of Child Star From ‘CSI: Miami’ Revealed)

Messages of love and heartfelt condolences have flooded social media as fans and loved ones mourn her loss.

“Fly on, Frannie. The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived. 🙏🏻❤️,” her son wrote, as he said goodbye to his mother for the last time.