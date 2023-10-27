Famous ‘Night Court’ Actor Dead At Age 80

Richard Moll, famous for playing the bailiff on “Night Court,” died Thursday in his Big Bear Lake, California home, at the age of 80.

Moll starred as “Bull” Shannon on the original “Night Court” sitcom between 1984 – 1992. His character was famous for saying his signature tagline, “Ohhh-kay,” and for towering over the other members in the courthouse with his oversized 6’8″ frame. He actor appeared in all 193 episodes of the long-running show. His cause of death has not been disclosed at this time, according to TMZ.

His death was confirmed by his publicist, Jeff Sanderson, from Chasen & Company, according to ABC News.

Moll’s character on “Night Court” was a fan favorite. The famous actor worked alongside Harry Anderson and John Larroquette.

The famous actor went on to pursue a slightly different path in the world of entertainment, at the conclusion of the show. He expanded his portfolio by taking on a number of voice acting roles, lending his talents to various video games and comic book projects.

His voiceover work was featured in “Spider-Man: The Animated Series,” and “Batman: The Animated Series,” according to TMZ.

He also had acting roles in “Ghost Shark,” “Slay Belles,” and in the satire films, “But I’m a Cheerleader,” and “Scary Movie 2.” He lent his talents to “Jingle all the Way,” “The Flintstones,” and “Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage.” (RELATED: Famous Actor From ‘Shaft’ Dead At 81)

Moll did not return to reprise his role in the “Night Court” reboot.

Moll is survived by his children, Chloe and Mason Moll; ex-wife, Susan Moll; and stepchildren Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.