Trump Defends Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo, Others Sued For ‘Ridiculous’ Sexual Assault Law

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Wednesday telling Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others who are being sued for sexual misconduct to fight a law that he believes is unconstitutional.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he hopes Adams and Cuomo fight the “ridiculous” law, the New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which suspended legal deadlines to give sexual assault victims an opportunity to file lawsuits over misconduct even if it occurred decades ago. Trump was accused by writer E. Jean Carroll of rape in a a department store dressing room, which he has adamantly denied while insisting he has no idea who she is.

“I hope that Mayor Eric Adam’s, Andrew Cuomo, and all of the others that got sued based on this ridiculous law where someone can be sued decades later, and with no proof, will fight it on being totally unfair and UNCONSTITUTIONAL,” Trump said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Rips RNC, Says They Have To Stop Debates)

“I got sued, decades later (she has no idea when her made up event took place!), by a woman – I HAD NO IDEA WHO SHE WAS. It was a made up fairytale that was brought and funded by political operatives for purposes of Election Interference,” he added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Calls To Federalize Washington DC So He Cannot Be Tried In Court)

Adams was accused recently of sexual assault in 1993. Cuomo was accused of sexually harassing a former aide while he was still governor.