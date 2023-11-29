Pagan ‘Center Of Royalty’ Unearthed In ‘Rare And Remarkable’ Discovery

English archaeologists recently uncovered a rare pagan temple where it’s believed Kings worshipped during pre-Christian times.

The structure is believed to be around 1,400 years old, and was uncovered in Rendlesham, a village in Sussex, in what was once the Kingdom of East Anglia, according to Ancient Origins. After more than a year of digging, archaeologists recently noted the proximity of the structure to Sutton Hoo, where two well-preserved Anglo-Saxon cemeteries were uncovered.

The temple is roughly 32.8 feet (10 meters) long and 16.4 feet (5 meters) wide, and described as “unusually high and robustly built for its size” and was clearly designed for “a special purpose.” That purpose?

“It is most similar to buildings elsewhere in England that are seen as temples or cult houses, therefore it may have been used for pre-Christian worship by the early Kings of the East Angles,” said Professor Christopher Scull, who led the most recent explorations of the site. He called the structure “remarkable.”

Anglo-Saxons didn’t convert to Christianity until around the 7th or 8th century, according to whoever decided to write the history books. Until then, they, along with basically every other culture on the British archipelago, were considered barbaric. Apparently we conducted ritual sacrifices, feasting, and practiced magic … which is exactly what the Romans said about the Druids before committing genocide against them. (RELATED: Huge, Ancient Burial Grounds Found Next To World’s Most Mysterious Archaeological Site)

So … the truth remains unknown. We just know this is a super rare, and very cool discovery. But it’s not even the coolest and craziest thing to have happened in Rendlesham. Did you know it’s the location of a crazy UFO event?