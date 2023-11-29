‘Can’t Shed Her Political Role’: Sol Wisenberg Breaks Down How DC Judge Is Doing ‘Tremendous Damage’

Fox News analyst Sol Wisenberg stated Wednesday that the Washington, D.C., judge who is involved in one of former President Donald Trump’s cases is doing “tremendous damage” to the legal system for not “shedding” her alleged political bias in court.

Wisenberg appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell and her reportedly left-leaning background. Fox host Laura Ingraham asked the analyst if there could be any recourse for biased comments made by Howell regarding Trump. (RELATED: Trump Defends Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo, Others Sued For ‘Ridiculous’ Sexual Assault Law)

“There’s very little recourse when you realize that they’re within the D.C. U.S. District Court System. I can’t stress enough, Laura, how dangerous this is,” Wisenberg stated.

“You know, the independent judiciary is the crown jewel of the American system, and when a judge doesn’t — can’t shed his or her political role, it does tremendous damage to that.”

The federal judge allowed special counsel Jack Smith a broad search warrant into the former president’s Twitter account. (RELATED: Did Letitia James’ Case Against Trump’s Business Empire Just Completely Fall Apart?)

“You know I clerked for a judge on the Second Circuit, J. Daniel Mahoney. He was co-founder of The New York State Conservative Party that got Al D’Amato elected and James Buckley elected. But when he went on the Second Circuit, that ended. He never gave a speech of any kind that was in any way political,” Wisenberg continued.

“You have to realize this when you put on the robe. She’s made a number of very, what I consider, inappropriate comments. And I think though, just bringing it to the public’s attention — public shaming, filing any motion that you can, is the most realistic recourse you have right now.”

Howell additionally made a recent public comment about the “troubling moment in this country” during a speech Tuesday, according to Politico. While Howell never mentioned the former president by name she did discuss the events of Jan. 6, stating that she “regularly” sees the “impact of big lies” referring to the sentencing of Jan. 6 protestors, according to the outlet.

“We are having a very surprising and downright troubling moment in this country when the very importance of facts is dismissed, or ignored,” Howell said, Politico reported. “That’s very risky business for all of us in our democracy. … The facts matter.”