Travis Kelce Just Put His Nickname For Taylor Swift On Blast

Travis Kelce just gushed over Taylor Swift on Wednesday’s “New Heights” podcast, and he let his nickname for her slip right off his tongue.

Kelce proved to fans that his super-hot romance with Swift has gone to a new level, when he mentioned the pet name he has for her while on the air. The Kansas City Chiefs star was mid-conversation when he softened his voice and let the whole world know that he refers to the star as “Tay.”

Travis spoke with his brother Jason on the podcast as they discussed how he became the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 yards, when the conversation took a different turn and centered around his romance.

Speaking of the credit he receives for his career achievements, Kelce said, “At this point, it’s just, you know — it’s cool, but we don’t need to say congrats every time I get to a whole number.”

He went on to throw some of that praise back to his team, and the conversation changed course.

“Shoutout to all my teammates helping me get these records every week,” he said.

Jason leaned in to the conversation and teased his brother.

“You might not care about records but you know who does? A 92%er by the name of Taylor Swift. That’s right. She ‘liked’ an Instagram announcement from the Chiefs about you breaking this record,” he said.

Travis instantly became shy, and resorted to his signature catchphrase, “alright, nah,” he said.

The talented artist immediately softened his voice and his entire demeanor and followed up by saying, “Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting the Yeti. Yeah … what’s this next question?” (RELATED: ‘I Better Not Be The One Acting All Strange’: Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s Fame Is A Lot To Handle)

Jason continued to tease his brother about his high-profile love life.

“Has she always been a fan of tight end receiving yards?” he asked.

“I’m not sure that’s a good question. Maybe … I don’t know if she’s a fan of tight ends or not … have to ask her,” Travis replied, and he promptly shut down the conversation.