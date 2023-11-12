Taylor Swift Lands A Kiss On Travis Kelce In Front Of The Cameras

Celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were caught in a smooching public display of affection (PDA) moment for the very first time Saturday, after her second Eras tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It finally happened: the couple has gone PDA-official, much to the delight of fans. Cameras rolled as Swift concluded her concert and ran toward her new man. Dressed in a glittery blue bodysuit, the 33-year-old star waved to fans and cameras before running into Kelce’s arms and kissing him on the lips.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wrapped his arms around Swift and kissed her back as fans screamed and squealed with delight. The apparent lovebirds then wasted no time scurrying off stage for some time alone at the Estadio River Plate Stadium.

This marks the first time the media has captured the pair smooching, and I have a hunch we’ll get more and more of these PDA-filled photographs in the weeks to come.

Earlier in the evening, before the public kiss, Kelce was seen standing alongside Swift’s father, Scott, in the VIP tent, as they watched the concert.

Swift made sure to give her new man a shout-out by changing the lyrics of her hit song “Karma,” in dedication of Kelce.

🎥| Travis Kelce’s reaction to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” pic.twitter.com/aXnJFTMhXn — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 12, 2023

She sang the words “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” as the crowd erupted with cheers.

Fan-posted video showed Kelce’s reaction to the lyric change. (RELATED: ‘Blown Away’: Taylor Swift Is Reportedly ‘Falling In Love’ With New Beau Travis Kelce)

Kelce and Swift have been turning heads for several weeks and have been heating up the headlines with their escalating romance.

Fans are eagerly awaiting their next big moment.