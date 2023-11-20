‘I Better Not Be The One Acting All Strange’: Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s Fame Is A Lot To Handle

Travis Kelce has opened up about the challenges of the ongoing media scrutiny while dating Taylor Swift.

The famous NFL player has topped the headlines for weeks after it was revealed that he was dating Swift, and he admits that her level of fame has been something he’s had to get used to.

“I don’t know if I want to get into all of it,” Kelce told The Wall Street Journal during an interview published Monday. “I’ve never dealt with it.”

The way @tkelce gently nudges @taylorswift13 bodyguard out of the way and says I got this from now on out then opens the door for her like the gentleman he is.#TaylorSwift #TravisKelce#TheErasTourFilm #ChiefsKingdom #TaylorNation#TaylorSwiftTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/TYtxtiFk08 — Weird Barbie (@xoxoweirdbarbie) October 15, 2023

Kelce was famous in his own right as a professional athlete, but nothing could prepare him for the fanfare and paparazzi that constantly surround Swift. Now that he’s part of her world, he’s in the midst of the frenzy.

He may not be used to it all just yet, but Kelce isn’t ready to give up on this romance.

“[A]t the same time, I’m not running away from any of it … The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life,” he told the Journal.

Kelce commended Swift for being able to function normally with all those eyes on her and still appear graceful in her day-to-day interactions. (RELATED: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Paparazzi-Official)

“When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange,” Kelce said, per the outlet.