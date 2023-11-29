Ramaswamy Adviser Bolts To Join Trump

A top adviser for Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has decided to join former president Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, according to reports.

Brian Swensen, the political director for Ramaswamy, announced his plans to switch campaigns on Wednesday. Swensen’s departure did not come as a surprise to the Ramaswamy team, and they have been preparing for it for some time, according to Ramaswamy senior adviser Tricia McLaughlin. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Ramaswamy Launches FireRonna.com After Viral Debate Callout Of RNC Chair)

“He was primarily based in New Hampshire, and about a month and a half ago Mike Biundo came on as a national senior adviser and has largely been absorbing Brian’s role, so this is not — does not come as a surprise to anyone,” McLaughlin told The Hill.

BIG MOVES HAPPENING!@VivekGRamaswamy’s National Political Director Brian Swensen is officially joining the Trump 2024 campaign https://t.co/YSRp5iJKAb — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 29, 2023

“I think that this is a positive move for everybody,” McLaughlin added, per the outlet.

Swenson moved to New Hampshire around five months ago to help manage Ramaswamy’s campaign in the key primary state, according to the New York Post.

Ramaswamy has struggled to keep pace with GOP primary rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. The biotech entrepreneur surged over the summer, but his support has waned in recent months, dropping to 4.8 percent nationally, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average.