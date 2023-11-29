‘We Feel Alone’: Chuck Schumer Calls Out Fellow Liberals Who Justified Hamas Attacks On Israeli Civilians

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York called out fellow liberals for justifying Hamas terror attacks against Israel during a Senate debate Wednesday.

The Senate is currently weighing a spending package that would provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and Gaza and the Southern Border after Senate Democrats killed a GOP bill that would have sent $14 billion solely to Israel earlier this month, according to The Hill. Schumer spoke about the rise in antisemitism on the Senate floor, arguing that “liberal” Jewish Americans feel “targeted” after many of their “fellow travelers” attempted to justify Hamas’ mass murder of hundreds of Israelis, according to a post on X. (RELATED: ‘Blank Check Approach Must End’: Dem Lawmakers Call For Conditions On Aid To Israel)

“Jewish Americans were alarmed to see some of our fellow citizens characterize a brutal terrorist attack as justified because of the actions of the Israeli government,” Schumer said. “A vicious, bloodcurdling, premeditated massacre of innocent women, men, children, the elderly … Many of the people who express these sentiments in America aren’t Neo-Nazis or card-carrying Klan members or Islamic extremists, they are in many cases people that most liberal Jewish Americans felt previously were their ideological fellow travelers.”

Some of the key points of Schumer’s remarks this morning, where he calls out people — many erstwhile allies on the left — justifying or even celebrating the Oct. 7 attack and the decolonization narrative they’ve used. More here: https://t.co/uJGRY9NKVa pic.twitter.com/s8aFRsNSRl — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 29, 2023

Schumer went on to say that many of the people he had marched with on issues like abortion, LGBTQ and Asian hate and the Black Lives Matter Movement did not extend the same support for the “Jewish people.” He said that following the events of Oct. 7, Jewish Americans feel “singled out, targeted and isolated.”

“In many ways, we feel alone,” Schumer said.

Members of the squad have been hit with criticism over the last several weeks for their comments on the Israel-Hamas war, with Michigan voters in Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s district saying that her comments on the situation don’t “represent” them. Tlaib, alongside Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, was also hit with backlash for accusing Israel of bombing the Christian Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on social and continuing to leave the posts up weeks after it was revealed that a failed rocket from a Palestinian militant group had caused the explosion.

Democratic support for Palestinians increased by 11% since 2022, while the party’s positive view of Israel declined from 40% to 39%, according to a March poll. The change was the first time that Democratic support for Palestinians bypassed Israel.

