Cheek Swab Taken From Wife Of Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Matches DNA On Victim’s Remains: REPORT

DNA collected from the cheeks of Asa Ellerup, the wife of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, matched genetic material recovered from some of the victim’s remains, law enforcement told Newsday on Wednesday.

The DNA sample was collected July 13, the same night Heuermann was arrested on charges related to the murders of at least three women whose remains were uncovered on Gilgo Beach in New Jersey, according to Newsday. Law enforcement sources told the outlet some of the genetic material found on the bodies of the victims matched Ellerup’s DNA.

The sources said the samples were taken to confirm DNA tests the Suffolk County prosecutor claimed actually pointed to Ellerup. These included hair samples recovered from the victim’s remains. It’s not known how many victims had Ellerup’s hair on them, but prosecutors reportedly claimed it was at least one. (RELATED: REPORT: Suspected New York Serial Killer In Police Custody)

Authorities have not accused Ellerup of any wrongdoing, and she is currently in the process of divorcing Heuermann. She’s also working with a group of documentarians who reportedly offered her $1 million dollars for her and her two children’s stories on their alleged serial killer dad. It’ll apparently be released via NBC’s Peacock streaming service at some point in the future.