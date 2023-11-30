Conor McGregor Makes Major Life Announcement

MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced the birth of his baby boy on Instagram on Thursday.

The 34-year-old took to social media to proudly announce that he and his fiancée, Dee Devlin, welcomed their fourth child into the world. The proud papa posted a carousel of images of his newborn, including a skin-to-skin bonding moment that had him smiling from ear-to-ear.

McGregor credited Devlin for growing their family in a touching message written in the caption of his post.

“Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor’s 47.1 million followers got to see a different side of the MMA fighter than the rough-and-tough, aggressive side that he presents in the ring.

His photographs showcased tender family moments, including several that captured the intimate moments where he and Devlin first laid eyes on their newest little one.

The ittie-bittie baby boy was bundled in a light blue blanket in some of the images.

McGregor shared a slew of photos, but he wasn’t forthcoming about the details surrounding his new baby’s name.

“My baby boy is born! Mammy and baby doing amazing, 8.1lbs of prime Irish double champion beef!” he announced proudly on Twitter.

Devlin appeared fresh-faced and looked to be completely in awe as their magical moments together unfolded in the hospital room. (RELATED: Paris Hilton Secretly Welcomes Another Baby To Her Family)

Friends and fans flooded his social media page with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Devlin and McGregor are already proud parents to two boys named Conor and Rian, and a daughter named Croia.