Paris Hilton Secretly Welcomes Another Baby To Her Family

Paris Hilton announced the addition of a baby girl to her growing family in a series of Instagram posts Friday.

Hilton took to social media to inform her 25.5 million fans that she and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed a baby to their family. Her surprise Thanksgiving post showed images of baby London alongside a series of excited comments posted by fans. “Thankful for my baby girl🥹👶🏼” Hilton wrote in the caption.

This is the couple’s second child. They welcomed their son Phoenix by surrogate earlier this year, according to Page Six.

Hilton first showcased a pink outfit monogrammed with the name ‘London’ embroidered into the delicate fabric, and photographed next to a small toy and ittie-bittie sunglasses.

The famous socialite and reality television star then posted a series photographs of herself holding Phoenix, who was dressed in a onesie and wearing a hat and bib. Reum appeared in some of the images, which were taken in front of the Thanksgiving feast that was elegantly laid out on their table.

Videos of the moment were shared to TikTok, and Hilton could be heard praising Phoenix for becoming a “big brother.”

There were no images of London shared to social media, but that didn’t stop fans and celebrities alike from flocking to Hilton’s social media pages with praise and congratulatory messages. (RELATED: Paris Hilton Lashes Out At Trolls Who Made Fun Of Her Baby)

Fans are curiously awaiting the first glimpse of the newest Hilton to join the family.