Hamas Kills Three Israelis In Jerusalem During Gaza Truce

Hamas gunmen attacked and killed three Israelis at a bus stop in Jerusalem Thursday just after Israel agreed to an extended temporary truce in Gaza, according to the BBC.

Israel and Hamas negotiated to extend the ceasefire one more day Thursday in order to release more of the hostages taken during the terror attack on Oct. 7, according to the BBC. Just hours later, Hamas operatives began shooting at a bus stop in Jerusalem, killing three and injuring 16 before off-duty Israeli soldiers and a civilian took them down. (RELATED: CIA Director Lands In Qatar For Secret Talks With Israeli Intelligence Over Additional Hostage Releases)

Hamas reportedly claimed the operatives on social media, arguing that the attack was in response to other “crimes” committed by Israel during the ceasefire, according to the BBC. Videos of the attack show the men getting out of their car on a busy street and immediately gunning down anyone in sight as people flee.

Israeli police reported that there were large amounts of ammunition in the car that the terrorists arrived in, according to the BCC.

⚠️TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️ WATCH: 2 terrorists open fire at a Jerusalem bus stop Thursday morning, killing 3 and wounding 6 others pic.twitter.com/52sqeWs0H2 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 30, 2023

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israel President Isaac Herzog Thursday morning after the attacks and said that it was a reminder of the “threat from terrorism” that Israel lives under every day, according to a readout of the conversation from the State Department.

“And as you said, we’re reminded yet again by the events in Jerusalem today of the threat from terrorism that Israel and Israelis face every single day,” Blinken said. “And like you, my heart goes out to the victims of this attack. I believe one person lost life … maybe as many as three. We’re thinking of them; we’re thinking of their families, their loved ones. And we mourn their loss just as we mourn the loss of any innocent life.”

Israel accused Hamas Tuesday of breaking the ceasefire by firing at Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops and setting off explosives. The IDF said that the soldiers were operating in areas in line with the parameters set by the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas, however, argued that Israel had fired shots to break the agreement and that its operatives had responded to a “clear violation” of the ceasefire in northern Gaza.

