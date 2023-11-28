Israel Says Hamas Violated Ceasefire

Israel’s military accused the Hamas terrorist organization of violating the extended ceasefire on Tuesday in a statement on social media, inserting a rift into ongoing negotiations for additional hostage releases.

Israel and Hamas agreed to pause fighting for two more days beyond the initial ceasefire arrangement on Monday as Qatar was mediating for further hostage releases in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israel and humanitarian aid deliveries. But in the last hour, Hamas terrorists fired at Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops abiding by the operational lines set by the ceasefire arrangement, the IDF claimed.

Three explosive devices also detonated near IDF positions in two different locations in northern Gaza, where the heaviest fighting has taken place, the IDF said. (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Know’: Biden Has No Update On Freeing Of American Hostages While Touting Release Deal)

“In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire. A number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents. IDF troops were located in positions as per the framework of the operational pause,” the statement continued.

Don’t let Hamas fool you. pic.twitter.com/RRLrfL1n3Z — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 28, 2023

Hamas accused the IDF of firing the first shots to break the pause in fighting, the Times of Israel reported.

A spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing said fighters were responding to a “clear violation” of the ceasefire in northern Gaza but provided no further details, the Times reported.

Hamas is “committed to the truce as long as the enemy adheres to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all the terms of the truce on the ground and in the air,” the group said, according to the Times.

CIA Director Bill Burns also touched down in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday to hold secret talks with the Israeli intelligence chief and the Qatari prime minister over ways to broker a broader agreement with the Hamas terrorist organization over hostage releases.

