MSNBC Reportedly Cancelling Show Of One Of Its Biggest Lightning Rods

Brianna Lyman News and Commentary Writer
MSNBC is reportedly canceling Mehdi Hasan’s show and instead use the controversial anchor as a fill-in host and analyst.

Hasan’s Sunday night show is being canceled and instead Ayman Mohyeldin’s show will be expanded to two hours, Semafor’s Max Tani reported.

The outlet is also reportedly launching a new weekend panel show that will include Symone Sanders, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 