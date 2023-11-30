MSNBC Reportedly Cancelling Show Of One Of Its Biggest Lightning Rods

MSNBC is reportedly canceling Mehdi Hasan’s show and instead use the controversial anchor as a fill-in host and analyst.

Hasan’s Sunday night show is being canceled and instead Ayman Mohyeldin’s show will be expanded to two hours, Semafor’s Max Tani reported.

MSNBC is canceling Mehdi Hasan’s show, I’m told, and plans to expand Ayman Mohyeldin’s show to two hours. Mehdi to become a fill in host and analyst. MSNBC is also launching a new weekend panel show, as @semafor previously reported. — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 30, 2023

The outlet is also reportedly launching a new weekend panel show that will include Symone Sanders, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele.

As part of a weekend shift, MSNBC is launching a new “ensemble show” featuring Symone Sanders, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele. Mehdi Hasan will also be losing his 8 p.m. Sunday night show (which will be absorbed by Ayman Mohyeldin), but he’s staying at MSNBC as an analyst. — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 30, 2023

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.