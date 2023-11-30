‘The Apprentice’ Movie Casts Marvel A-Lister To Play Donald Trump: REPORT

Marvel actor Sebastian Stan has reportedly been cast to play the role of Donald Trump in “The Apprentice.”

The actor catapulted to superstardom after his portrayal of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the Hulu series “Pam and Tommy,” and is now set to embark on another major role, according to Deadline. “The Apprentice” will also star Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” as Trump’s first wife, Ivana.

Sebastian Stan has been cast as young Donald Trump in ‘THE APPRENTICE’. Ali Abbasi is set to direct the film. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/iYCKwmvFWh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 29, 2023

Stan’s talents have shone through his portrayal of Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev in “Dumb Money,” and as Jeff Gilooly, the abusive spouse of famous figure skater Tonya Harding, in “I, Tonya,” a movie about the real-life drama that surrounded the skater at the peak of her career.

The famous actor will always be recognized for his role in the franchise, including the film “Captain America: The First Avenger.” He has also been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Marvel movie, “Thunderbolts,” that’s tapped for release in 2024, according to Deadline.

Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi, known for his work on “Holy Spider” is at the helm of “The Apprentice,” which will be written by Gabriel Sherman. The movie will be produced by Daniel Beckerman of Scythia Films, Jacob Jerek of Profile Pictures and Ruth Treacy from Taylored Films. Executive producers listed on the project include Grant Johnson, Gabriel Sherman and Amy Baer, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Netflix Invested $55 Million Into Show That Was Never Produced Due To Filmmaker’s Bizarre Behavior: REPORT)

News of the upcoming movie comes as former President of the United States, Donald Trump stands trial for fraud in New York. Trump, now twice impeached, is currently the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 Presidential campaign.