Just When You Thought Hawaii Couldn’t Get More Beautiful, This Happens

Just when you thought Hawaii couldn’t be any more picturesque, snow hit the peaks of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on Thursday.

The absolutely stunning videos and photos shared by AccuWeather and other outlets show the thick blanketing of white powder atop the typically barren volcanic slopes on Hawaii’s Big Island. The surprising weather event was caused by a well-sized storm system called “Kona Low,” which brings heavy rain and flooding to the tropical paradise, according to Weatherboy.

Rangers and staff at Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s highest volcanic peak, closed the roads earlier in the week due to high humidity, flurries, icy conditions and fog. But now the area has to be ploughed so the handful of researchers who reside there can access the site.

It’s snowing in Hawaii? ☃️🤔 At over 13,000 feet, the peaks of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa do get some snow each winter. Today is one of those days. Only researchers reside there. pic.twitter.com/74iEYWX5ZM — AccuWeather (@accuweather) November 30, 2023

While Hawaii does not suffer through extremes of cold during the winter, snow is known to accumulate high in the mountains. They’re also prone to blizzards, according to the National Weather Service. So while you might not imagine Hawaiians would ever need a snow plough, they most certainly do!

