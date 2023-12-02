Former Army Reservist Sentenced For Throwing Pot Of Hot Oil At Popeyes Employee

A former U.S. Army reservist was sentenced in prison in Georgia having pleaded guilty to attacking a Popeyes employee with a pot of hot oil, several reports noted.

Jordan Alexander Duncan, 25, went to the chicken restaurant near Mercer University in Macon in Nov. 2021, dipped a pot into the fryer, and with it threw hot oil onto an employee, Kevin Early, The Macon Telegraph reported. Duncan reportedly was there to collect his last paycheck. Early reportedly suffered second- and third-degree burns from the attack.

Duncan’s motive for the attack was not apparent, but Duncan, his mother, and his attorney argued that he had substance abuse and mental health issues, The Macon Telegraph noted.

Duncan will serve three years in prison and avoid all contact with Early and the Popeyes restaurant, the verdict went, per The Macon Telegraph. Duncan reportedly had pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated battery.

Duncan reportedly told the court he needed to change and requested an additional sentence at a rehabilitation program in addition to his prison time. (RELATED: Officers Knew About Maine Shooter’s Paranoia And Threats For Months, Reports Show)

He had pleaded not guilty back in 2022, WGXA News reported.

A former reservist, Duncan was arrested in Aug. 2018 while staying in a Macon hotel for military training and charged with various crimes including theft, possessing a stolen gun, having drugs with the intention to distribute them, and driving under the influence leading to a crash, a separate WGXA report noted.